Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,009.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.