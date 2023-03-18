Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KOF opened at $74.62 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
