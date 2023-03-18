Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Down 1.1 %

IT opened at $302.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.92. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

