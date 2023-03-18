Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $506.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

