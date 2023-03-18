Symmetry Partners LLC Has $519,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

