Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 722.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $133.18 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

