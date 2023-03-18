Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 536 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,927,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,997,000 after acquiring an additional 645,423 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,172,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,173.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 162,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 238.9% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 97,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 69,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHM opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

