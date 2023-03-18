Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $432.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

