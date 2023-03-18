Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.37.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

