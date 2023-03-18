Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1,054.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $116.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

