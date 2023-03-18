Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Reduced by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,325,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

CHD stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.