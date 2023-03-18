Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 4,288 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after buying an additional 2,046,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.34 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

