Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $894,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.31% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

