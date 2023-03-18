Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $133.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.