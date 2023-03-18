Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

