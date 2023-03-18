Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $166.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

