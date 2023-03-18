Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

