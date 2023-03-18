Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $180.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average is $189.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.