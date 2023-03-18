Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 5,535 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

