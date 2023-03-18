Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

