Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.