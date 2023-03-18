Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after buying an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

