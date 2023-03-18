Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

