FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74, RTT News reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY23 guidance to $13.80-14.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.60-$15.20 EPS.

NYSE:FDX opened at $220.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average of $181.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 62,657.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after buying an additional 219,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 45.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $99,582,000 after buying an additional 135,109 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 214.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 103,684 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

