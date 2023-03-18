Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $35.80 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -369.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

