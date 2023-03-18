Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Masco by 410.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 196,938 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 224.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Masco by 41.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Masco Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.