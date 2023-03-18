Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $2,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,277,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,313,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,337 shares of company stock valued at $94,751,432. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
