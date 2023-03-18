Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $2,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,277,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,313,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,337 shares of company stock valued at $94,751,432. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.