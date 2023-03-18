Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

