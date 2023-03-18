Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $279.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.05.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

