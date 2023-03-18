Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.05.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

