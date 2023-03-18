Pure Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.44 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

