Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.24% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $76.19 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

