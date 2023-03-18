Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000.

BALT opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

