Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 300 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in eBay were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.06 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

