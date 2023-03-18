Pure Financial Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after purchasing an additional 382,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after acquiring an additional 297,514 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,760 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,038,000.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $194.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $242.10.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

