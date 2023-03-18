Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

