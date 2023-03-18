2,404 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 983.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.