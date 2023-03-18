Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $349.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.32. The company has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

