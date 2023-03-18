2,701 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Ricketts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,356.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

