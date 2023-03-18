6,000 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,698,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 4,547,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Transocean by 28.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,107,523 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 535,577 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

