Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 623.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 327,549 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 135,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 226,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $52.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.