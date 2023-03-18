Independence Bank of Kentucky Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

HRL opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

