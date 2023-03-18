Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a market capitalization of $290.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.