Bradford Scovill Oberwager Sells 4,144 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asure Software Trading Down 1.2 %

Asure Software stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 62,709 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 880,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 40,787 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Asure Software

ASUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Asure Software to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.