Bradford Scovill Oberwager Sells 4,144 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Asure Software Trading Down 1.2 %
Asure Software stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.
Institutional Trading of Asure Software
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 62,709 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 880,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 40,787 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
Read More
