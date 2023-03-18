Bradford Scovill Oberwager Sells 4,144 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASURGet Rating) Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asure Software Trading Down 1.2 %

Asure Software stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 62,709 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 880,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 40,787 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Asure Software to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

