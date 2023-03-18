Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Deluxe Stock Performance
NYSE:DLX opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $626.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe
About Deluxe
Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.
