Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NYSE:DLX opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $626.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

