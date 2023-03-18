Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance
DNB stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after buying an additional 5,713,247 shares during the last quarter. Ratos AB purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,357,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after buying an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after buying an additional 2,695,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
