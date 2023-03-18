Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after buying an additional 5,713,247 shares during the last quarter. Ratos AB purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,357,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after buying an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after buying an additional 2,695,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.