Daniel M. Kinzer Sells 8,990 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $8,462,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

