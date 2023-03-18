StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $101.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International



Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

