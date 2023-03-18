Carlos P. Naudon Buys 7,500 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,084.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $197.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $10.51.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ponce Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ponce Financial Group

PDLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point lowered shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.