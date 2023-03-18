Jennifer Mccord Sells 5,121 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $60,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.31. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Cowen lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

About Sumo Logic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.